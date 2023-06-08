World’s most endangered porpoise hangs on, avoiding extinction in Mexico’s Gulf of California

MEXICO CITY — Against all odds, the remaining handful of Mexico’s endangered vaquita porpoises are holding on in their only habitat in the Gulf of California, according to a new research expedition report released Wednesday. Experts on the expedition estimate they saw from 10 to 13 of the tiny,…



#mexico #gulfofcalifornia #seashepherd #seaofcortez #mexican #acoustic #barbarataylor #alexolivera #olivera #gulf