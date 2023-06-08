Noel Gallagher Pulls Out an NFT Ace in Chart Battle with the Foo Fighters

This weekend, two bastions of modern era rock music will go head-to-head in a battle to the top of the UK music charts. However, Noel Gallagher’s ‘High Flying Birds’ have an ace up their sleeve as they look to topple the mighty Foo Fighters. In order to gain an edge over the prolific song…



#noelgallaghers #foofighters #nft #serenade #councilskies #digitalpressing #musicchartsthe #noelgallagher #nftplazas #weeklynewsletter