Toy maker Mattel is experimenting with generative-artificial-intelligence tools including ChatGPT to help its cybersecurity teams, but the company’s head of cybersecurity said the risk of inaccurate results from the new technology is too great to deploy it broadly. Generative AI tools could make…



#mattel #cybersecurity #tomle #le #openai #mattelsle #chatgpt #iliakolochenko #immuniweb #zalando