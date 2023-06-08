Biden marks Pride Month with new initiatives to help and protect LGBTQ+ communities

President Joe Biden has invited thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals to celebrate Pride Month on Thursday in a high-profile show of support at a time when the community feels under attack like never before and the White House has little recourse to beat back a flood of state-level legislation against…



#karinejeanpierre #kamalaharris #bettywho #districtofcolumbia #humanrightscampaign #kelleyrobinson #democrat #hhs #lesbian #supremecourt