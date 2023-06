Toyota plans to build a lab at its North American research and development headquarters in Michigan to develop and evaluate the quality of its EV batteries. The $48 million lab, which is expected to begin operations in 2025, will focus on every aspect of batteries from the cell level to the packs…



