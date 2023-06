General Motors continues to invest in the big gasoline-powered vehicles that deliver wide profit-margins that fund the automaker's transition to all electric cars in the next decade. On Thursday, GM said it will invest $500 million in its Arlington Assembly plant in Texas to upgrade the facility…



#generalmotors #arlingtonassembly #marybarra #arlington #chevrolettahoe #suburban #gmcyukon #yukonxl #escaladevgm #cadillac