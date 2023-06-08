The Fed: Fed might hike interest rates again in June instead of a ‘skip,’ some economists think

Financial markets are convinced that the Federal Reserve will “skip” an interest rate hike at its June meeting and focus its attention on raising rates again in July. But not all economists agree. Some are anticipating a 25-basis-point hike in the Fed’s policy interest rate next week, which would…



#federalreserve #andrewhollenhorst #citi #marketwatch #hollenhorst #jonathanmillar #barclays #millar #jeromepowell #philipjefferson