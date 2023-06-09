‘Late in the game’: Sunak and Starmer in policy scramble as AI surges ahead
Published
Rishi Sunak will set out his views on artificial intelligence (AI) next week to an audience of technology industry insiders during a keynote speech at London Tech Week. Twenty-four hours later, the Labour leader Keir Starmer will do the same. The prime minister and Starmer have a habit of speaking…
#rishisunak #londontechweek #labour #keirstarmer #olympicpark #washingtondc #googledeepmind #sunak #henrydezoete #michaelgove