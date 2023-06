HCA Healthcare HCA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.16%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion. Buying $100 In HCA: If an investor had bought $100 of HCA stock 10 years…



#hcahealthcarehca #hcahealthcare #hca