‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Earns $8.8 Million at Thursday Box Office

Paramount, Skydance and Hasbro’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” began its domestic box office sprint yesterday with $8.8 million in preview screening grosses. That is on par with (sans inflation) the $8.8 million earned via Tuesday previews for “Transformers: The Last Knight” in June of 2017…



