When Gary Gensler’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week filed securities charges against America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, they were premised on a single core idea: that U.S. law already includes the necessary tools to regulate cryptocurrency assets and marketplaces.…



#garygenslers #gensler #apa #coinbase #patrickmchenry #cynthalummis #wy #kristengillibrand #garygensler #franklinroosevelt