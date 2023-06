OTTAWA, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv Saturday to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and commit C$500 million in new military aid at a pivotal moment for Ukraine. The Canadian leader started his day placing a wreath at the wall of remembrance at St. Michael's…



#ottawa #justintrudeau #volodymyrzelenskyy #ukraine #stmichaelmonastery #ukrainians #chrystiafreeland #freeland #irpin #telegram