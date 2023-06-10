Four Colombian children, one a baby, survived a plane crash and 40 days lost in the jungle
Published
Four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash that killed three adults and then wandered on their own in the jungle for 40 days were found.
Published
Four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash that killed three adults and then wandered on their own in the jungle for 40 days were found.
Four indigenous children, rescued after wandering for 40 days in the Amazon jungle, recuperate in a Bogotá military hospital as..
Forty days after their plane crashed into the Colombian Amazon jungle, four indigenous children have been finely rescued alive. The..