Dragos Tigau: Romania recalls Kenya ambassador over racist monkey slur
Published
Dragos Tigau made a racist comment at a meeting in April but has only now been disciplined.Full Article
Published
Dragos Tigau made a racist comment at a meeting in April but has only now been disciplined.Full Article
Romania is recalling its ambassador to Kenya after the diplomat allegedly made a comment equating Africans to monkeys at a meeting..
[VOA] Romania has recalled its ambassador to Kenya after Dragos Tigau allegedly compared Africans to monkeys.