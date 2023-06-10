Cardi B Sings Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ While Dancing on Her Gigantic Kitchen Island: Watch

Cardi B is turning her kitchen into a concert stage. On Saturday (June 10), the 30-year-old rap superstar shared a comical video of herself dancing on her humungous new kitchen island while singing Lady Gaga‘s hit song “Bad Romance.” Related Offset & Cardi B’s 2-Year-Old Son Wave Plays With Piles…



#cardib #ladygagas #badromance #twitter #grammy #cardi #cardibs #invasionofprivacy #rollingstone #kanyewest