Lauren Boebert tweets that the Pentagon views her as a security threat

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted on Saturday that the Pentagon views her as a security threat. Her information comes from a website with a history of conspiracy theories about COVID and vaccines. The Pentagon declined to comment. Rep. Lauren Boebert…



#colorado #laurenboebert #joeraedlegettyimages #pentagon #trmlx #marjorietaylorgreene #michaelflynn #terminalcwo #militarytimes #defense