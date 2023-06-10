Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes, first woman-trained horse to win a Triple-Crown race

Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race, as her colt Arcangelo won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday and brought a curtain on this tumultuous Triple Crown season. The Florida-based Antonucci goes into the Triple Crown record books and will sure to be mentioned…



