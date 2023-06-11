Sylvester Stallone Says Arnold Schwarzenegger “Was Superior”: “He Had The Body, He Had The Strength”

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are best known for their action movies from the 80s. As part of the Netflix docuseries Arnold, Stallone is recalling his former bitter rivalry with Schwarzenegger and giving him props. “The ’80s was a very interesting time because the definitive ‘action…



#sylvesterstallone #arnoldschwarzenegger #netflix #stallone #schwarzenegger #80s #frenchconnection #firstblood #austria #rocky