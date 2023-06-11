Soldiers faint in scorching London heat as Prince William inspects troops
Published
Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woollen tunics and bearskin hats for parade ...Full Article
Published
Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woollen tunics and bearskin hats for parade ...Full Article
Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday when temperatures in London hit 30 degree Celcius and as they turned..
Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute..