Trump’s Former AG Bill Barr Lowers the Boom in Stunning Analysis on Fox News Sunday: ‘If Even Half of it is True, He is Toast’

Former President Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, believes his old boss is in very serious trouble — if “even half” of what is laid out in the 37-count federal indictment against him is true. In a stunning analysis of the former president’s legal peril on Fox News Sunday, Barr cited and…



#donaldtrump #billbarr #andymccarthy #trump #manhattan #alvinbraggs #trumps #billbarrlowers #mediaite