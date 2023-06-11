Hot For The Prince: Several British Guardsmen Collapse During Trooping the Colour Rehearsal
Published
While 86 degrees Fahrenheit temperature may be considered “normal” for the human body, there’s nothing normal about standing at attention under a giant bearskin hat in woolen tunics in the middle of it. As such, at least three guardsmen fainted during a military parade on Saturday due to heat, as…
#fahrenheit #guardian #princewilliam #troopingcolour #charlesiii #horseguardsparade #stjamespark #wwi #kingguard #battleofwaterloo