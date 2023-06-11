"Roadway Is Gone": Tanker Explosion Destroys I-95 Bridge In Philadelphia Interstate 95 in Philadelphia closed on Sunday after a tanker truck burst into flames underneath an overpass, causing a portion of the bridge to collapse. All lanes on 1-95 are shut down in both directions nearing Cottman…



#roadwayisgone #tankerexplosion #philadelphia #interstate95 #cottmanavenue #smoke #randygyllenhaal #i95 #north #markfusetti