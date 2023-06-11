New York firefighter drowns in Jersey Shore while trying to save his teen daughter

A New York firefighter drowned Friday morning after jumping into the water at the Jersey Shore to save his teen daughter who got caught in rough surf, officials said. The firefighter was identified as 39-year-old Mark Batista from Teaneck, N.J. a member of the FDNY, the department confirmed.…



