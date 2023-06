Fable, Xbox’s cheeky fantasy role-playing game franchise, is (finally) back. On Sunday, at the Xbox Games Showcase, developer Playground Games brought its Fable reboot out of hiding, revealing a new trailer — but not announcing a release date — for the Windows PC and Xbox Series X game. The new…



