Every lane of I-95 is blocked thanks to a tanker truck crash in Philadelphia: ‘Today’s going to be a long day’
Published
An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed early Sunday in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying a petroleum product caught fire, closing a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely, authorities said. Transportation officials warned of extensive…
#interstate95 #philadelphia #eastcoasts #transportation #i95 #derekbowmer #bradrudolph #markfusetti #fusetti #delaware