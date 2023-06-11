Trump Trashes ‘Slob’ Bill Barr 3 Different Times in Wild Interview With Roger Stone: ‘Just a Stupid Person in a Lot of Ways’

Former President Donald Trump’s attack on his former Attorney General Bill Barr on Truth Social Sunday afternoon was only the beginning, as it turned out. Speaking on New York’s WABC radio with his longtime confidant Roger Stone (whom he pardoned back in 2020), Trump – at three different points in…



#donaldtrump #billbarr #newyorks #rogerstone #trump #stone #deepstate #rondesantis #wabcradio #trumptrashesslob