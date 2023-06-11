Portion of I-95 in Philadelphia collapses after vehicle engulfed by fire

A portion of a major U.S. highway collapsed in Philadelphia after a vehicle caught fire underneath it, city officials said on Sunday. City officials in a statement said preliminary reports indicated that a tanker truck was involved in the blaze. No injuries were reported. Smoke billowed from the…



#philadelphia #smoke #i95 #eastcoast #karinejeanpierre #transportation #petebuttigieg #buttigieg #buckscounty #jerseyshore