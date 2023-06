Kyle Brown Dies: ESPN Director Has Medical Emergency At NCAA Baseball Playoffs, Was 42

ESPN director Kyle Brown died suddenly on Saturday after suffering a “medical emergency” at an NCAA baseball super regional in Winston Salem, N.C., the network announced. He was 42. The game between No. 16 Alabama and No. 1 Wake Forest was delayed for two hours. Wake Forest eventually won, 5-4.…



#espn #kylebrown #ncaa #winstonsalem #wakeforest #emmyawards #mondaynightfootball #makayla #camden #usatoday