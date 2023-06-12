EU Offers $1 Billion Tunisia Aid Package as Part of Efforts To Control Migration
The European Union is offering Tunisia a $1 billion aid package as part of the bloc's efforts to address the migration crisis.Full Article
The European Union said on Sunday it may loan Tunisia over 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) to help develop its battered economy,..
By Célia Belin, Majda Ruge and Jeremy Shapiro*
