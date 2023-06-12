Eric Swalwell Tells Medhi Hasan Republicans in Congress ‘Actually Work As a Law Firm’ For Donald Trump

California Democrat and former House Intel Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell said Sunday that congressional Republicans “act as a law firm” for Donald Trump and are offering defenses the ex-president “doesn’t even want.” Swalwell joined MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan on Sunday to discuss the criminal…



#democrat #houseintelcommittee #ericswalwell #republicans #donaldtrump #swalwell #msnbc #medhihasan #trump #lindseygraham