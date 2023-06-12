Sorry, Dylan Mulvaney haters. Garth Brooks' new bar will 'serve every brand of beer'

Sorry, Dylan Mulvaney haters. Garth Brooks' new bar will 'serve every brand of beer'

Upworthy

Published

Garth Brooks has made a point of confirming that his new bar will “serve every brand of beer,” following a transphobic backlash to Bud Light’s recent partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. While speaking with Billboard last week about his forthcoming bar and entertainment space, Friends in Low Places…

#garthbrooks #budlights #dylanmulvaney #billboard #nashville #chick #broadway #brooksbillboard #mulvaney #budlight

Full Article