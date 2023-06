Michael Arden, a three-time Tony nominee, won his first Tony Award for his direction of the Broadway revival of “Parade,” the 1998 musical about the lynching of Leo Frank by an antisemitic mob. Arden, who had previously been nominated for revivals of “Once on This Island” and “Spring Awakening,”…



#michaelarden #tonyaward #broadway #parade #leofrank #arden #onceonthisisland #springawakening #jessegreen #benplatt