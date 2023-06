Actor Alex Newell made history at this year’s Tony Awards, becoming the first openly nonbinary performer to win an acting prize for their performance as Lulu in Jack O’Brien’s “Shucked.” “Thank you for seeing me Broadway,” Newell said. “I should not be up here as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black,…



