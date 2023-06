US Musician, Ex-Paratrooper Arrested In Moscow On Drug Charges Another American has been arrested in Russia and could be detained for "several years" - CNN is reporting. Statements from the Russian judiciary have identified that "Travis Michael Leek" (the spelling of his name in English statements…



#usmusician #russian #travismichaelleek #western #moscow #telegram #mdma #statedepartment #ukrainewar #wnba