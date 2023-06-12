The Margin: An unscripted Tony Awards honors ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ and ‘Leopoldstadt,’ among other shows

No single show dominated Broadway’s big night, with prizes split almost evenly among a handful of productions. “Kimberly Akimbo,” a quirky, smaller-scaled show that chronicles the story of a teenager who suffers from a disease that effectively traps her in an older person’s body, was named best…



#broadway #kimberlyakimbo #victoriaclark #bonniemilligan #jeaninetesori #davidlindsayabaire #leopoldstadt #tomstoppards #jewish #viennese