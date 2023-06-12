The Margin: I-95 collapse may snarl traffic for months. But a media legend was born

First, the bad news: several lanes of Interstate 95, the key highway spanning from Miami to Maine, collapsed after a tanker fire broke out underneath an overpass in Philadelphia. While the northbound side has collapsed, the southbound side is not structurally sound to carry any traffic.…



#interstate95 #miami #maine #philadelphia #delaware #newyorkcity #newjerseyturnpike #pennsylvania #joshshapiro #agobirds