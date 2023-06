Global miner Glencore, Chrysler parent Stellantis STLA-N and Volkswagen’s battery unit PowerCo have agreed to back a $1-billion deal by blank-check fund ACG Acquisition Company to buy two mines in Brazil, ACG said on Monday. The deal comes as a mining M&A spree picks up, spurred in part by…



#glencore #chrysler #stellantisstlan #volkswagen #powerco #brazil #acg #spac #santarita #appiancapital