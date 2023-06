Novartis has agreed to acquire Seattle-based biotech firm Chinook Therapeutics for up to $3.5 billion to boost its late-stage drug development line-up with a new treatment for a rare severe kidney disease. The transaction, in the form of a merger of a newly-formed Novartis unit and Chinook, is…



