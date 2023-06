Create your free profile or log in to save this article Create your free profile or log in to save this article A longtime ESPN director died "unexpectedly" on Saturday after suffering a “medical emergency” at the NCAA baseball tournament in North Carolina, the cable sports network said. Kyle…



#espn #ncaa #northcarolina #kylebrown #winstonsalem #usatoday #emmyawards #mondaynightfootball #ohiostate