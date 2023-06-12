Fox & Friends Goes Full Whatabout Biden While Complaining About Trump’s Indictment: ‘Such a Double Standard’
Published
Fox & Friends addressed Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling classified documents by diverting to counteraccusations and complaining about President Joe Biden’s supposed lack of accountability. Whataboutism is defined by Merriam-Webster as “the act or practice of responding to an accusation…
#foxfriends #donaldtrumps #trump #jacksmith #briankilmeade #billbarr #lindseygraham #hillaryclinton #ainsleyearhardt #democrats