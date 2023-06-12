Transgender women testify about rape, torture in Argentina dictatorship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Julieta González stepped inside the blocky white building where the Argentine military dictatorship held her for a month, and the flashbacks began. Blood stains on the mattresses. Hearing screaming as she was inside her cell. Being forced to wash blood out of cars. The…



#buenosaires #argentina #julietagonzález #argentine #flashbacks #blood #transgender #anaoberlin #banfieldpit #latinamerica