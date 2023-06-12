Jennie Leaves Midway Through BLACKPINK Show ‘Due to Her Deteriorating Condition’

Jennie Leaves Midway Through BLACKPINK Show ‘Due to Her Deteriorating Condition’

Upworthy

Published

BLACKPINK‘s management company has released an update on Jennie‘s health after the 27-year-old star left midway through a performance in Melbourne over the weekend. Related The Weeknd Is ‘Really Proud’ of BLACKPINK’s Jennie on ‘The Idol’ 06/12/2023 In videos capturing the Sunday (June 11) moment…

#melbourne #rodlaverarena #lovesickgirls #idol #ygentertainment #jennie #sydney #qudosbankarena #blink #blackpink

Full Article