Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan restructures real estate division, announces new head of Cadillac Fairview

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan restructures real estate division, announces new head of Cadillac Fairview

Upworthy

Published

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is bringing its real estate investment operations in-house and preparing to name Sal Iacono as the new chief executive of Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd., as the long-time head of the real estate company, John Sullivan, prepares to retire. Mr. Sullivan will step down…

#saliacono #johnsullivan #cadillacfairview #teachers #pspinvestments #ziadhindo #jeffjacobson #cadillacfairviews #eatoncentre #nordstrominc

Full Article