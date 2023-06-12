Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan restructures real estate division, announces new head of Cadillac Fairview

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is bringing its real estate investment operations in-house and preparing to name Sal Iacono as the new chief executive of Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd., as the long-time head of the real estate company, John Sullivan, prepares to retire. Mr. Sullivan will step down…



#saliacono #johnsullivan #cadillacfairview #teachers #pspinvestments #ziadhindo #jeffjacobson #cadillacfairviews #eatoncentre #nordstrominc