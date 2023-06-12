Russia's improved weaponry and tactics pose challenges to Ukraine's counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops are probing Russian defenses as spring gives way to a second summer of fighting, and Kyiv’s forces are facing an enemy that has made mistakes and suffered setbacks in the 15-month-old war. But analysts say Moscow also has learned from those blunders and improved its weapons and…



#russian #moscow #ukraine #coldwarera #usjointchiefs #markmilley #volodymyrzelenskyy #vladimirputin #richardbarrons #ukjointforcescommand