Photos show the 'remarkable devastation' of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia which could take months to repair

Aftermath of the collapse of I-95 highway Billy Kyle via Reuters On Sunday, a portion of I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a truck burst into flames. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire and the events that led to the bridge collapse. Repairs and reconstruction are expected to…



#i95 #billykyle #philadelphia #repairs #interstate95 #markfusetti #fusetti #jimacosta #derekbowmer #apphoto