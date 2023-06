The mother of the four children found alive in the Amazon following a plane crash initially survived, according to her oldest child. Siblings Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 13, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 9, Tien Ranoque Mucutuy, 4, and Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy, 11 months, were discovered in the…



#amazon #tienranoquemucutuy #colombian #subscribe #peoplecatch #royalfamily