White House press secretary violated Hatch Act, watchdog agency says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated a law intended to prevent federal employees from using their office to influence elections when she repeatedly referred to “mega MAGA Republicans” in the run-up to the 2022 midterms, a government watchdog agency said. In a letter first shared…



#karinejeanpierre #republicans #hatchact #hatchactunit #maga #protectpublicstrust #andrewbates #michaelchamberlain #trump #washingtondc