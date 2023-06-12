San Francisco's commercial real estate apocalypse worsens after the owner of the city's marquee downtown mall defaults
Published
The owners of the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall are giving up the property to lenders, adding to deepening real estate pain in a city struggling to bring back workers and tourists after the pandemic. The mall, co-owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Brookfield Corp., has $558 million in…
#sanfranciscocentre #brookfieldcorp #nordstrominc #sanfranciscos #unionsquare #mollymorse #parkhotelsresortsinc #morse #westfield #londonbreed