Pat Sajak will retire from ‘Wheel of ’ next year after a more than 4-decade spin as host

Pat Sajak, who has hosted the hit game show Wheel of Fortune since Ronald Reagan was president, will retire next year. “Well, the time has come,” Sajak said Monday in a statement to Bloomberg News. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a…



#patsajak #wheeloffortune #ronaldreagan #jeopardy #mervgriffin #sonygroupcorp #suzanneprete #vannawhite #sony #griffin