Author Elizabeth Gilbert, best known for her bestselling debut novel “Eat, Pray, Love,” said Monday her upcoming book won’t be released as scheduled after a backlash from Ukrainians over the tome’s Russian setting. The new novel, titled “The Snow Forest” and set in the middle of Siberia in the…



#elizabethgilbert #eatpraylove #ukrainians #russian #snowforest #siberia #ukraine #goodreads